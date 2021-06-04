Second Woman Accuses NYC Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer of Sexual Harassment
Another One?!
New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer has been accused of sexual harassment by a second woman, according to The New York Times. Teresa Logan told the Times that, in 1992, Stringer kissed and groped her multiple times while she worked at Uptown Local, a bar Stringer helped run. At the time, Stringer was 32 while Logan was 18. The paper cited three sources who verified Logan’s employment at the restaurant, with Logan’s sister confirming they’d had conversations about some of the alleged harassment. Stringer denied the accusations, saying he didn’t remember Logan. “If, in fact, I met Ms. Logan, and ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry,” he said in a statement. “Uptown Local was a long-ago chapter in my life from the early 1990s and it was all a bit of a mess.”
It's the second accusation Stringer has faced during his campaign. In April, political lobbyist Jean Kim said Stringer sexually harassed her when she served as an intern during his 2001 public advocate campaign. Stringer denied the accusation but confirmed a romantic relationship between the two.