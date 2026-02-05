Self-Help Guru Sorry He Got Busted for Vile Epstein Emails

Self-proclaimed “consciousness explorer” Deepak Chopra has apologized for his embarrassing appearance in the latest release of documents from the Epstein files.

The 79-year-old self-help guru and author was a frequent email correspondent with late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, even after Epstein’s conviction for solicitation of prostitution with a minor in 2008.

Over email, the pair discussed everything from trying to connect Leonardo DiCaprio with Woody Allen for a potential dinner to Marla Maples’ pregnancy.

One email exchange between the pair from 2017 saw Chopra ask Epstein, “Did you find me a cute Israeli?” Epstein replied: “Does a cell have a form? Is a cell aware? Does it have emotion? Does it perform actions?”

Self-help guru Deepak Chopra exchanged frequent emails with Jeffrey Epstein. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Chopra said, “Cells are human constructs. No such thing! Universe is a human construct. No such thing. Cute girls are aware when they make noises.”

“Thank God,” Epstein says, before Chopra goes on, “God is a construct. Cute girls are real.” Epstein replied, “So when the girl says ‘Oh my god?’”

On his LinkedIn page on Wednesday, Chopra said he was “deeply saddened” by the suffering of Epstein’s victims and noted that he “unequivocally” condemned abuse and exploitation.

He clarified he was never involved in, and did not participate in “any criminal or exploitative conduct.” “Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity,” he said.

Deepak Chopra posts on LinkedIn about appearing in the Epstein Files. screen grab

Chopra admitted that some of the emails "reflect more judgment in tone." Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

However, he admitted, “Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone.”

“I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time,” he added.

Epstein was jailed in Florida in 2008 on state charges of solicitation of prostitution and of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, escaping federal sex-trafficking charges via a sweetheart deal with then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta. He was released in July the following year after serving less than 13 months of his 18-month sentence.

Investigations into Epstein’s abuse of minors were published by The Miami Herald in 2018. In July 2019 Epstein was arrested in New Jersey on one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. He died in a Manhattan jail the following month.

Emails in the Epstein Files between Deepak Chopra and Jeffrey Epstein. screen grab

Emails in the Epstein Files between Deepak Chopra and Jeffrey Epstein. screen grab

Emails in the Epstein Files between Deepak Chopra and Jeffrey Epstein. screen grab

Epstein, pictures in 2005, is said to have met at least a dozen times with Chopra between 2016 and his death in 2019. Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Emails in the latest tranche of documents released from the Epstein files reveal Chopra and the disgraced financier met at least 12 times between 2016 and 2019 for “meditation and funding meetings.”

Epstein also invited Chopra to intimate dinner parties at his infamous New York residence, where controversial director Woody Allen was present. Chopra said Epstein’s nights out were “a blast.”

In February 2017, Chopra invited Epstein to join him in Israel, saying, “Come to Israel with us. Relax and have fun with interesting people. If you want use a fake name. Bring your girls. It will be fun to have you.”

In emails released last November, in 2016 the pair had been discussing a time to talk on video call when Chopra asked: “Btw—Do you know Marla Maples?”

Maples is the former wife of Donald Trump and mother of Tiffany Trump.

Epstein said, “Yes , In fact when she told donald she was pregnant. I lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment. but i have not spoken to her in many years since then.” [sic]

In 2016, Maples posted on Instagram a picture of her and Chopra with the caption, “Appreciating all @DeepakChopra does to share #consciousness in our world & in the many seasons of our friendship✨”

Marla Maples/Instagram

Last November, when he first appeared in the Epstein files, Chopra said, “I hope that all of the truth comes out after ongoing and proper investigations. I’m happy to share whatever I know with authorized officials.”

Chopra, who wrote for the Daily Beast more than a decade ago, achieved fame through a connection to Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed him in 1993 about his books on yoga, meditation, nutrition, and new-age therapies.

He has been married since 1970, with two children and three grandchildren.

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Chopra for comment.