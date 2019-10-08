CHEAT SHEET
‘TIRELESS FIGHTER’
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Endorses Joe Biden for President
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in the upcoming 2020 election on Tuesday, The San Francisco Chronicle reports. Rather than endorse her California colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Feinstein said her working relationship with Biden in Congress helped her make her choice. “I’ve worked closely with Vice President Biden and I’ve seen firsthand his legislative ability, his statesmanship, and most importantly his moral fortitude,” she said in a statement. “During his time in Congress and in the White House, Joe Biden has been a tireless fighter for hardworking American families.” She also praised Biden's emphasis on gun reform, and his ability to “deliver real solutions” when the legislative branch is “dominated by ideological polarization.” The announcement came after she held a fundraiser for the ex-vice president in her San Francisco home last week.