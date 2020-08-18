Senate Committee to Grill Postmaster General on Mail-In Ballots This Friday: Report
RED LETTER DAY
The embattled USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will reportedly be hauled in front of a Senate committee this Friday to answer lawmakers’ questions following President Trump’s threats to withhold funding from the Postal Service to sabotage mail-in voting. Democrats have alleged that DeJoy, an ex-Republican National Convention finance chairman, is taking action that will severely disrupt voting in November’s presidential election, including the removal of hundreds of high-speed mail-sorting machines. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee will reportedly hold the hearing Friday, giving DeJoy his first opportunity to publicly address the allegations. Last week, Trump admitted that he was blocking federal aid for USPS in an attempt to sabotage mass mail-in voting. “If we don’t make the deal, that means they can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting,” he said. “It just can’t happen.”