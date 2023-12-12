Senate Dems Push Clarence Thomas to Recuse Himself From Trump Decision
‘UNANSWERED QUESTIONS’
Top Democrats are pressing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to consider recusing himself from weighing whether Donald Trump is immune from being federal prosecuted for alleged crimes he committed while in office. The committee’s chair, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), told The Hill on Tuesday: “There are so many unanswered questions about the relationship of the justice and his family with the Trump administration that I think in the interests of justice, he should recuse himself.” To CNN, he added that Thomas “ought to think twice” about recusal given the sheer volume of “information raised” about potential conflicts of interest in the case. The Hill reported that Senate Democrats are beginning to call louder for Clarence’s recusal as “they don’t have much faith that Chief Justice John Roberts would enforce ethical or recusal guidelines among members of the court.” Durbin’s comments came within a day of special counsel Jack Smith filing an accelerated motion before the Supreme Court asking them to consider Trump’s immunity claim as quickly as possible—which the justices almost immediately granted.