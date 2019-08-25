Seven People Shot at 2-Year-Old’s Birthday Party in Maryland

Read it at ABC News
Seven people between the ages of 18 and 20 were injured when someone opened fire at a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Camp Springs, Maryland, about an hour from Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. Prince George County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told ABC News that “words were exchanged” at the party attended by about 12 people and that the shooter is still at large. Stawinski did not provide a description of the shooter and said three of the wounded are “more serious” and four are “less serious.” All are expected to survive.