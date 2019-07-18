CHEAT SHEET
DEVELOPING
10 Presumed Dead, Dozens Injured in Suspected Arson at Japan Animation Studio
At least 10 people are presumed dead and more than 30 injured in a suspected arson attack at a famous production studio in Kyoto, Japan, authorities say. A man reportedly burst into the building and spread an unidentified liquid before setting off the blaze around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co., a company known for producing popular Japanese TV animation series. The Japan Times reports that about 10 people were found lying unconscious on the second floor and presumed dead, according to the police. Kyoto Fire Department official Satoshi Fujiwara told the AP that one person was confirmed dead due to severe burns, and 10 of those injured were in serious condition. The man who was believed to have started the fire was among the injured and has been taken to the hospital. Fire department officials say more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire, but most of them ran outside.