‘Nightmare’ Mom in Teen Sex Parties Case Hit With More Than a Dozen Protective Orders
‘THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY’
A California mother facing a slew of charges for “drunken and destructive house parties” involving underage teens and “sometimes non-consensual” sex was hit with more than a dozen protective orders at her arraignment Wednesday. Shannon O’Connor, 47, appeared before a Santa Clara County judge after her extradition from Idaho, where prosecutors say she continued to lure teenagers to booze-fueled parties after her relocation there over the summer. She faces up to 20 years in prison after being hit with 39 charges earlier this month, including felony child abuse, sexual assault, and providing alcohol to minors. She did not enter a plea at her arraignment, where she was denied bail after prosecutors argued that “if the defendant were to be released to the public, there is likely going to be great bodily harm to the victims in this case and to members of the public.”
O’Connor was also slapped with 15 protective orders for underage victims, including her own son, The Mercury News reports. Several parents of the alleged victims reportedly watched the arraignment. “We truly all feel she is a threat to the community: We experienced it, our children experienced it, and our community is not safe while she is out on the street,” one mother was quoted as saying. Her next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.