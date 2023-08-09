Dad of 10-Month-Old Killed in Goshen Massacre Files Wrongful Death Suit
‘GRIEF AND SORROW’
A father is suing for wrongful death after his 10-month-old child was killed in an execution-style shooting that took five other lives in a California farming town earlier this year. The complaint, filed Friday on behalf of Shayne Maupin and seen by The Daily Beast, accuses seven officers with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and four social workers with Tulare County Child Welfare Services of negligent actions that resulted in the death of his son, Nycholas Parraz. The complaint outlines how, in early 2022, social workers took Nycholas from Maupin and his girlfriend, Alissa Parraz, both of whom were minors at the time. The lawsuit alleges that, while returning Nycholas to his mother’s care that November, county social workers failed to properly assess the household she was living in, which had “active gang members” inside it at the time. Two months later, when sheriff’s deputies conducted a warrant check at the house, they “failed to investigate” the risk of gang violence threatening both Parraz and Nycholas, according to the lawsuit. Parraz was also killed in the Jan. 16 shooting. Maupin is seeking unspecified damages for, among other things, “his grief and sorrow,” according to a press release announcing the filing.