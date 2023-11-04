Florida Woman Strikes Plea Deal for Husband’s Death After Battered-Wife Claim

Read it at WESH
A Florida woman who shot and killed her husband during an argument in 2021 has struck a mid-trial plea deal that gives her 10 years in prison—after her attorneys amounted a battered-wife defense and turned over photographic evidence, WESH reports. Sherry Fitzpatrick, 59, was facing up to life in prison before the agreement, which seemed to satisfy no one. Her son said she shouldn’t serve any time at all and had suffered “a decade of torture and abuse,” while the husband’s family called her “a complete savage” who got a slap on the wrist.