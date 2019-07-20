CHEAT SHEET
SUMMER HOT STYLE
New Balance Cut 50% Off Most of Its Sale Section — and Will Give You an Extra 10% Off Your Order Right Now
With hundreds of items in men’s and women’s apparel on sale, New Balance has dropped most prices by 50%. And this weekend, you can get an extra 10% off your order with code STYLE10 at checkout. The men’s Q Speed Shadow 2 in 1 Short, down to $27 with the discount applied, is your go-to summer running short. With reflective details, a superlight shell, UPF 40+ properties, and a built-in utility belt for your valuables, this is a no-brainer. Or check out the women’s 4 Inch Printed Impact Short, which is constructed with mesh piecing for breathability and a split design to support your stride. It’s down to $24 while on sale. And it would pair great with the Captivate Keyhole Tank, designed to make your eyes pop and now at a price that would, too. Whatever choices you make from the hundreds of options at your fingertips, this New Balance sale gives you solid discounts on top summer essentials. Shop at New Balance >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.