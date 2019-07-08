Amazon Is Taking Up to 50% Off Women’s Leggings, Sports Bras, and More Activewear Today Only

Even if you don’t work out all the time, having good workout clothing around is a good idea. So if you’re in the market for an upgrade, this one-day Amazon sale is your ticket. All of Amazon’s in-house brands are up to 50% off.

There are dozens of styles to choose from that will give your activewear wardrobe a punch of color and style. There are so many leggings on sale, like the Aurique Women's Optic Print Yoga Legging for $27. These take your average black leggings and give them a punch of interest with a geometric pattern. Or try the Core 10 Women's 'Spectrum' High Waist Yoga Full-Length Legging for $39. It’s made from a performance fabric and features a pocket in the waistband that’ll fit a smartphone (because you know you can’t go anywhere without it). Pair them with the Starter Women's Reversible Seamless Racerback Sports Bra for $15 and the $20 Core 10 Women's Jacquard Mesh Workout Cropped Tank, and you’ve got a workout outfit you’ll want to live in. If you’re looking for all your activewear problems to be fixed, this is the sale for you. | Shop on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.