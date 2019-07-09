If you’re particular about what comforter you sleep under, may we suggest getting the Buffy Cloud? It’s lightweight, breathable, and made from sustainable eucalyptus fibers. Oh, and it’s also on sale today only on Amazon.

The Cloud is my personal favorite of the comforters I’ve ever had the pleasure of sleeping under. Even though it’s lightweight so you don’t feel like you’re in a bed-shaped sauna, it has enough heft for those of us that need to sleep under something that weighs us down. It’s hypoallergenic and is incredibly soft (so soft that I used to sleep under it without a duvet cover on purpose). Amazon is knocking up to $67 off a Buffy Cloud, with a Twin/Twin XL priced at $84, the Full/Queen at $105, and the King/California King at $133. It’s a steal for a comforter that you can use all year (seriously, I do) and one that gives you the feeling like your sleeping under, well, a cloud. | Shop on Amazon >

