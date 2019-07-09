In Fair Harbor’s Eco-Friendly The One Short, You’re Set to Catch Waves or Grab Drinks From Morning to Night

In the depths of summer, I always tend to lean toward wearing shorts but it’s not always as easy as grabbing a pair — I want them to either be styled in a single color or colorway that’s not obnoxious and that molds well into city environments. That’s one of the reasons I really like Fair Harbor’s highly-rated The One Short.

I’ve been wearing these regularly since the sustainability-forward Fair Harbor sent me a pair to try out — and wore them for multiple days straight last weekend. They really do hit all the marks they’re designed to, constructed with 50% organic cotton, 10% spandex, and 40% coming from recycled plastic bottles. They also stretch four ways and are treated with a durable water repellent finish — not to mention they dry quickly. You get a hidden zippered pocket in the back and side pockets. They’re really perfectly fit to handle an ocean, a weekend outing, or a nap on the couch — and their top ratings speak for themselves. I really like my pair in Navy but you can also get it in half a dozen other colors, like Red, Green, Khaki, and more. For a summer-perfect pair of shorts you can run into the ocean with and later sit at a bar with, these are a great quality choice that will last with you for summers to come. | Shop at Fair Harbor >

