Grab an Extra 30% Off Converse Sneakers, Clothing, Socks, and More

Converse sneakers are the great equalizer of comfort and casual with fashion. They’re the perfect shoe to throw on with a pair of jeans on the weekend or a sundress in the summer. Make a pair of Converse your go-to shoe this summer while they’re an extra 30% off with the code SAVE30. Grab a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops in a seasonal color like Washed Denin or Punched Coral for $34 (originally $60) with the extra discount. Or consider a pair of Jack Purcell Burnished Suede Low Top for $48 (originally $68) with suede that will change color as you break it in.

Also, if you weren’t aware, Converse makes clothing too. The men’s New Cotton Pant is lightweight and features an elastic waistband for comfort. It’s on sale for $35 (originally $50). And don’t forget to get some no-show socks for under $10. I swear by these for almost all of my sneakers, non-Converse included. Now’s the time to add a pair of these iconic sneakers to your collection.

