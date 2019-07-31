CHEAT SHEET
ON A BAUER TRIP
Eddie Bauer Makes Impeccable Outdoor Staples and They’re All On Sale for an Extra 60% Off
Outdoor basics don’t get any better than Eddie Bauer and right now, you can get an extra 60% (yes, 60%) off of every single clearance item with the code EARLYBIRD. That includes everything from performancewear to gear like bags and luggage racks so you can get outside without fear of not being prepared. Eddie Bauer really understands the need for elevated basics that have tech built right in. Take the women’s Gate Check Twist-Back Tank Top, which is something you’ll want to pair with some jeans but is also moisture-wicking and breathable. It’s down to $14 with the code (originally $45). Guys can try the Amphib Cargo Shorts, which are down to $22 (originally $70). They’re water-repellent, have four-way stretch, and include a secure zip pocket for all your valuables. There’s really no going wrong with this sale, so get your kicks from this extra discount. | Shop at Eddie Bauer >
