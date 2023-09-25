Read it at ANSA
A Sicilian mafia boss who was captured in January after 30 years on the run while seeking treatment for colon cancer has died aged 61, according to AFP, citing local news agency agency ANSA. Matteo Messina Denaro, one of the most notorious and brutal bosses of the Costra Nostra, the crime-syndicate depicted in the Godfather movies, died in hospital after reportedly slipping into an “irreversible coma” on Friday. He had reportedly requested that life-sustaining measures, including resuscitation, be discontinued.