Sick Posts of MAGA Rep’s ‘Fascist’ Former Staffer Exposed

The disturbing online posts of a former staffer for MAGA Georgia Senate candidate Mike Collins have been unearthed, including images depicting himself as a KKK member and sharing swastikas.

Preston Parra, 24, who interned for Rep. Collins in 2024 before working for the lawmaker’s PAC until late May 2025, shared multiple racist posts online, which he defended to The Washington Post as being “satirical” and provocative.

One such image showed Parra, who describes himself online as a “twink fascist,” wearing KKK robes, which he claimed was actually generated using X’s AI model, Grok. Another post from July 2026 featured a swastika made out of the word “twink”—a slang term used in LGBTQ+ culture to describe a young, slim man with little to no body hair.

The Post also uncovered multiple examples of Parra posting “white power” and racial slurs to describe Black people. The young Republican also posted the words “DEUTSCHLAND ÜBER ALLES,” a German song lyric that was co-opted by the Nazi Party.

Preston Parra, perhaps wisely, made his X posts private on Aug. 24. Screengrab/The Washington Post

Parra’s disturbing social media posts, including frequently describing himself as “racist” as well as sharing “crotch-shot selfies,” were first detailed by the Daily Mail in January. However, the emergence of the KKK and swastika posts has raised further questions about the far-right rhetoric of Collins and those around him.

Collins is challenging Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff in the midterms in what will be one of the most watched and consequential races in November’s elections. Collins’ campaign has been plagued by a series of scandals involving himself, his team, and even members of his own family.

Collins’ own social media presence has frequently been accused of being racist and antisemitic, which he denies.

In July, CNN reported that Collins’ son-in-law, David Alan Scheer II, is “a pro-White nationalist” social media influencer with a long history of sharing antisemitic material and Nazi imagery online.

Collins fired his chief of staff, Brandon Phillips, after his campaign’s official X account made a vile remark about a woman who accused former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer of rape and later attempted to kill herself.

Mike Collins’ Georgia Senate campaign has been hit with multiple far-right controversies. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Phillips’ replacement, Kip Talley, was also fired after Slate reported that he was in a group chat with prominent white supremacists Nick Fuentes and Richard Spencer. While serving as Collins’ deputy chief of staff, Talley detailed in the chat his efforts to provide support for Holocaust denier Charles Johnson while he was in prison.

“In the South, we have a saying: You lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas,” Debbie Dooley, an original Tea Party organizer and conservative advocate in Georgia, told the Post. “Well, Mike Collins has got a lot of fleas on him.”

Preston Parra said he liked the “edginess” of Rep. Mike Collins’ social media output while working in his office. Screengrab/The Washington Post/Nathan Howard via Reuters

In an interview with The Post, Parra said Collins was not aware of his personal X account when he worked for the lawmaker because he had made it private.

“What, is there supposed to be some kind of CIA background check?” he said.

Parra also denied that he is a white supremacist but said he believes that the “white race contributes more to the world.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Meyer Siegfried, a spokesperson for Collins’ Senate campaign, said: “Preston Parra has no affiliation with Mike Collins’ office or campaign. The posts are vile, completely unhinged, and Mike Collins unequivocally condemns them.

“Rep. Collins believes the rise in antisemitism and hate among younger Americans and among Jon Ossoff’s allies like Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed is equally abhorrent and, unlike Ossoff, has condemned it from all sources directly.”

While speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Ossoff said the Post’s reporting shows there is more disturbing evidence of Collins’ ties to “white nationalism and neo-Nazi ideology.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff is seen as a potential future presidential candidate for the Democratic Party. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“We already knew about the neo-Nazi propagandist based at his house who produces content for his business. We already knew that his office was briefing some of the nation’s most notorious white supremacists on their efforts supporting a Holocaust denier,” Ossoff said.

“Now, we’ve seen yet another member of the congressman’s staff. This time, with swastikas and the costume of the Klan.