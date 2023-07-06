Silvio Berlusconi Left Over $100M to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend: Report
LOVE NEVER DIES
The late Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, whose business empire is worth upward of $6 billion, left a hefty chunk in his will to his partner Marta Fascina, a source confirmed to The Guardian. His will reportedly designated Fascina, a 33-year-old politician for conservative party Forza Italia whom Berlusconi started dating in 2020, to receive €100 million—or roughly $109 million. While the couple never married, the two held a “symbolic” marriage in 2022, and Berlusconi called Fascina his “wife” on his deathbed, according to The Guardian. The will, apparently scribbled on a yellow notepad, also handed his two eldest children control of Fininvest, the family’s holding company. Fininvest most notably owns Mediaset, the largest commercial broadcaster in Italy, in addition to AC Monza soccer club and other assets. Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi will hold a combined stake of 53 percent in the holding company, local media reported, but all five of Berlusconi’s children wrote in a statement to The Guardian that “no shareholder will exercise overall individual indirect control of Fininvest.” Berlusconi, known for his intense permatan and friendship with Vladimir Putin, died at 86 of leukemia in June.