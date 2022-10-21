CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Former World No. 1 Tennis Player Suspended for Positive Doping Test
BREAK POINT
Read it at Associated Press
Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Friday. The two-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1, who is currently at No. 9 in the WTA rankings, tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat during last month’s U.S. Open. The 31-year-old Romanian was knocked out of the competition during a first-round match against Ukrainian player Daria Snigur. Halep recently announced she would be taking the rest of the season off after undergoing surgery to help improve her breathing. Even during a provisional suspension, tennis players are unable to compete in or attend any sanctioned events.