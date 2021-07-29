Simone Biles Says She ‘Never Truly Believed’ Until Now She’s More Than Gymnastics

Simone Biles sent a warm thank you to supporters on Thursday morning for kind messages sent her way after she withdrew from the women’s Olympic All-Around gymnastics final the day prior. The four-time gold medalist, who is the defending champion in the all-around competition, wrote on Twitter, “The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before.” Biles has not yet made a decision whether to compete in the individual events that follow the all-around. Though the Olympian focused on positive messages, some have sent ire her way. Right-wing pundits and politicians have decried her withdrawal as a national embarrassment.