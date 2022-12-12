‘Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown Split Up
DOWN TO TWO
Kody Brown, the star of the smash TLC show Sister Wives, can’t seem to keep his multi-spouse family happy. On Sunday, Brown and his wife Janelle announced that they have been separated for several months, leaving just two sister wives remaining of the original four. “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me,” said Brown during a trailer for the network’s Sister Wives: One on One special. The pair of 53-year-olds originally got together in 1993, joining first wife Meri in a polygamous relationship. “In the last 18 months, I’ve realized that I’m pretty good,” Janelle said in an episode of the show that aired earlier this month. “I’m independent, and I’m not going to stand here and be yelled at. I just don’t need it. I don’t deserve it, and I don’t need it.” Brown’s third wife, Christine, left the union in November 2021, claiming that they had grown apart,