‘SNL’ Announces First 3 Hosts for New Season
Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 51st season with a fresh slate of hosts and musical guests, following the departure of several longtime cast members. The season premiere will be hosted by Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, with Doja Cat debuting as the musical guest. This will be the Puerto Rican singer’s second time hosting SNL. The 31-year-old previously appeared in Season 49 alongside Pedro Pascal, where the two discussed speaking both English and Spanish. American actress and comedian, Amy Poehler, 54, will host the second episode, which airs on Oct. 11—the 50th anniversary of SNL’s 1975 premiere. It will be Poehler’s third time hosting and she will joined by 28-year-old singer-songwriter Role Model as the musical guest. Sabrina Carpenter, 26, will appear as both host and musical guest for the third SNL episode. It will be the “Espresso” singer’s second time as a musical guest, and her first time hosting. After the departures of Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Garnder, and Ego Nwodim, the show announced that newcomers would be joining for the new season. Comedians Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson, along with comedy writer Ben Marshall, will join the new cast. The new season of SNL premieres on Saturday, Oct. 4, on NBC.