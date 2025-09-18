Cheat Sheet
‘SNL’ Announces First 3 Hosts for New Season

NEW FACES
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.18.25 4:38PM EDT 
Bad Bunny Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter
Getty Images

Saturday Night Live is kicking off its 51st season with a fresh slate of hosts and musical guests, following the departure of several longtime cast members. The season premiere will be hosted by Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, with Doja Cat debuting as the musical guest. This will be the Puerto Rican singer’s second time hosting SNL. The 31-year-old previously appeared in Season 49 alongside Pedro Pascal, where the two discussed speaking both English and Spanish. American actress and comedian, Amy Poehler, 54, will host the second episode, which airs on Oct. 11—the 50th anniversary of SNL’s 1975 premiere. It will be Poehler’s third time hosting and she will joined by 28-year-old singer-songwriter Role Model as the musical guest. Sabrina Carpenter, 26, will appear as both host and musical guest for the third SNL episode. It will be the “Espresso” singer’s second time as a musical guest, and her first time hosting. After the departures of Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Garnder, and Ego Nwodim, the show announced that newcomers would be joining for the new season. Comedians Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Kam Patterson, along with comedy writer Ben Marshall, will join the new cast. The new season of SNL premieres on Saturday, Oct. 4, on NBC.

Read it at PEOPLE

2
Jon Stewart to Make Surprise Return to Address Kimmel Fiasco
CAN’T WAIT
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 09.18.25 4:24PM EDT 
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Monday, May 6 included Luke Bryan ("American Idol"), Mike Birbiglia ("Mike Birbiglia: Please Stop the Ride"), and musical guest Incubus. (Disney/Randy Holmes)
Disney/Randy Holmes

Jon Stewart was not scheduled to host The Daily Show until his regular Monday night slot next week. But the bombshell news surrounding his fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has prompted him to come back early, hosting the show Thursday night (with guest, How to Stand Up to a Dictator author, Maria Ressa). Rotating co-host Desi Lydic, who took the reins this Tuesday and Wednesday, was scheduled to host Thursday as well before Comedy Central announced the last-minute change. The news that ABC had pulled Kimmel’s show off the air “indefinitely” following threats from Trump’s FCC Chair Brendan Carr over his Charlie Kirk jokes, broke too late on Wednesday for the other late-night hosts to address it. However, Stephen Colbert, whose show was similarly canceled after increased conflict with the Trump administration, reportedly learned Kimmel’s fate in front of his live studio audience and was left “visibly shaken.”

Adobe Stock

3
RFK Jr.’s ‘Digital Lover’ Scores New Job at Top Magazine
VANITY AFFAIR
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.18.25 4:34PM EDT 
Split image of Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Previously, Nuzzi, 32, served as New York magazine's Washington correspondent until it was revealed she had an online affair with the HHS head. Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “digital” mistress, Olivia Nuzzi, has joined Vanity Fair as West Coast editor on Thursday. Nuzzi, 32, previously served as New York magazine’s Washington correspondent until it was revealed she had an online affair with Kennedy, who has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. Nuzzi left her role amid the affair, calling her reporting on Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign into question. She worked at the magazine from 2017 until 2024. Her relationship with Ryan Lizza, former chief Washington correspondent for Politico and co-writer of the publication’s flagship Playbook newsletter, also ended with the pair calling off their engagement. They launched a messy court battle against each other, which saw Lizza winning after she withdrew her restraining order against him. Vanity Fair said Nuzzi will now be editing articles “with a focus on events, industries, and culture of the Pacific region,” in addition to writing stories of her own.

Read it at VANITY FAIR

4
Starbucks Employees Sue After Dress Code Change
TROUBLE BREWING
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.18.25 5:16PM EDT 
Published 09.18.25 3:14PM EDT 
starbucks
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Starbucks was hit with two class action lawsuits from its own employees on Wednesday after implementing major dress code changes in May. Employees in Illinois and Colorado allege the coffee giant refused to reimburse them for the cost of their new work attire. In California, employees have filed a similar complaint with the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency, and say they will become the third class action suit if their concerns are not addressed. The company’s new dress code requires employees to wear solid black shirts, a green apron, black, khaki, or blue denim bottoms or black dresses no more than 4 inches above the knee, and neutral-toned, waterproof footwear. The new policy also limits the approved number of facial piercings to one. Before the change, employees were allowed a wider variety of shirts. The company said in April that it would provide each employee with two new t-shirts to offset the cost of the change. However, the plaintiffs, whose suits are backed by the Starbucks Workers United union, allege they were denied reimbursement for additional wardrobe changes, including purchasing new shoes and removing facial piercings, which some people pay to get removed by a professional. In Illinois, Colorado, and California, employers are required by state law to reimburse workers for the cost of job-specific clothing if it is required as a condition of employment. Starbucks told the Daily Beast in part: “We simplified our dress code earlier this year to deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience to our customers and provide our partners with simpler and clearer dress code guidance. As part of this change, and to ensure our partners were prepared, partners received two shirts at no cost.”

Read it at Associated Press

5
Colbert Learned Kimmel’s Fate in Front of Live Audience
REAL TIME
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

Published 09.18.25 3:28PM EDT 
Evelyn McGee-Colbert, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Molly McNearney at the 77TH EMMY® AWARDS, broadcasting live to both coasts from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Sept. 14, (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.* -- Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Francis Specker/CBS

Stephen Colbert was almost done taping The Late Show Wednesday night when audience members reportedly watched him learn the news that ABC had suspended Jimmy Kimmel following threats from Trump FCC Chair Brendan Carr in real time. Spectators at the taping have said that Colbert "appeared visibly shaken" as he read the news on a phone that someone handed him during a commercial break, “raising his hand to his mouth in disbelief” before leaving the stage for several minutes. When he came back to record the show’s final segment, he promised the audience that he would address the news on Thursday’s show, which will feature Kimmel’s close friend, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, and New Yorker editor David Remnick as guests. Colbert, whose late-night show was canceled by CBS after he called out the Trump administration’s “big, fat bribe” to the network, did not mention Kimmel during Wednesday night’s broadcast. A representative for Bill Maher also confirmed to The Daily Beast that he plans to address the Kimmel situation on HBO’s Real Time Friday night.

Read it at LateNighter

6
‘Full House’ Nepo Baby Marries Sabrina Carpenter’s Ex
INDUSTRY TIES
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.18.25 2:42PM EDT 
Published 09.18.25 2:26PM EDT 
Image of Natasha Bure and Bradley Steven.
Vincent Sandoval / Contributor & Phillip Faraone / Stringer

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, wed actor Bradley Steven Perry in a California ceremony on Sunday. Natasha, 27, and the Good Luck Charlie actor, 28, tied the knot after 14 months of dating, People reported. The couple wed at Calamigos Guest Ranch & Beach Club in Malibu in front of 150 guests, including the mother of the bride, who played D.J. Tanner on Full House. Candace Cameron Bure, who has been married to Valerie Bure for 29 years, celebrated the nuptials on Instagram, writing, “A huge congratulations to the sweetest @bradleysperry and our beautiful daughter @natashabure on the celebration of their marriage!” Natasha and Perry had known each other for years, but their romance began when Perry was in a car accident and Natasha reached out to check on him. Perry previously dated pop star Sabrina Carpenter. Natasha told People she is excited to “have little Bradleys running around” after the honeymoon and looks forward to the couple being “the best versions of ourselves as humans, in our family life, and creative work.”

Read it at People

7
Trump Jokes About Who He’ll Blame if His New Deal Goes South
NERVOUS LAUGHTER
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 09.18.25 10:49AM EDT 
Published 09.18.25 10:46AM EDT 

Donald Trump cracked a joke at the expense of his top economic officials as he signed a sweeping U.S.-U.K. tech agreement alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “Should I sign this, Howard? Scott? If the deal’s no good, I’m blaming you,” Trump quipped, glancing at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick before putting pen to paper at the PM’s country residence, Chequers. “It’ll be great,” Bessent is heard responding to Trump as the crowd laughs. The pact commits the two nations to closer collaboration in cutting-edge sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear power. Major U.S. tech companies quickly lined up behind the announcement with massive new U.K. investment pledges. Microsoft unveiled a $30 billion package—its largest-ever investment outside the United States—while Google promised $6.7 billion for AI research and infrastructure over the next two years. Nvidia also announced it would spend $670 million to expand Britain’s data center capacity to support AI operations.

8
Teen Survives Attack by Two Sharks While on Vacation
OCEAN TERROR
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.18.25 1:44PM EDT 
Caribbean reef sharks can grow to around 3m (10 ft) in length. They are found in the waters of the western Atlantic and Caribbean.
Annabelle Carlson was attacked by two sharks while on a family vacation in Belize. Stuart Westmorland/Getty Images

Two sharks attacked a 16-year-old Colorado girl while vacationing in Belize. Annabelle Carlson, who lives in Aspen, was on a family trip to the Central American country in August when the incident occurred. After a scuba dive with her mom, Annabelle got back onto the boat and decided to take turns jumping off the deck with her siblings. “I decided to go first,” Carlson said in an interview with KDVR. “And when I jumped and hit the water, a shark came from under the boat and started biting my hands.” She punched it roughly six times. A dive group threw her a life ring, but her “hands were pretty mangled,” so she had to wrap her arm around it. “And as they were pulling me in, another shark came and bit my right leg,” she said. People on the boat threw oxygen tanks at it, trying to thwart its attack. When she was finally back on the boat, they put a tourniquet around her leg that had bone exposed. She described staying awake to hold onto life for the 90-minute ride back to shore as “the hardest thing” she’s had to do. She was rushed to a local hospital and then taken to a Miami hospital after she was stabilized. However, she had to go to another hospital in Colorado to treat a “one-in-a-million” infection on her leg. She’s had about a dozen surgeries with another scheduled next month. “I would just say that everything happens for a reason and you’re always going to make it out of it,” she said.

Read it at KDVR

9
Footage of Airport Worker Aggressively Flinging Bags Sparks Outrage
HARD LAUNCH
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.18.25 2:08PM EDT 
A Qatar airlines aircraft parked.
James D. Morgan/Getty Images

An airport worker is under scrutiny over footage that was released of him hurling passengers’ luggage outside the rear door of the jet. Typically, a worker is supposed to pass passengers’ bags to the handler. However, video surveillance shows what appears to be the Madrid airport worker hurling Qatar Airways passengers’ bags onto the tarmac with great force. Viewers on social media have expressed outrage at the lack of regard for passengers’ belongings. “I’ve never seen luggage treated so badly anywhere else; it’s unbelievable,” one person wrote. Some viewers online speculated that it might not be passengers’ luggage but blankets and soft furnishings that are often removed for cleaning. “Suitcases aren’t unloaded at the passenger doors,” one person pointed out. The Daily Beast has contacted Madrid-Barajas Airport for comment.

@pablovs7_

Luego no sabes porque llego rota 😭😂

♬ Jet2 Advert - ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧
Read it at The Sun

10
Robert Redford’s Funeral Wishes Revealed
NO POMP PLEASE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.18.25 11:34AM EDT 
Published 09.18.25 11:33AM EDT 
Robert Redford attends the Master Class With Robert Redford at la cinematheque on Feb. 23, 2019 in Paris, France.
Redford, who lived in a cabin in Sundance, Utah, will have his family-centered funeral in the state's mountains without "a parade of A-listers." Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Robert Redford’s funeral plans have been revealed, following his death Tuesday at the age of 89. The Hollywood icon, who died at his Utah home in his sleep, left specific instructions for a simple, family-only funeral, his spokesperson told Substack writer Rob Shutter. It will be a very non-Hollywood affair for the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star. A spokesperson for the actor told Shutter, “No red carpets. No cameras. No Hollywood circus. The family requests privacy.” The actor, who lived in a cabin in Sundance, Utah, will have his funeral in the state’s mountains without “a parade of A-listers.” RadarOnline reported that an insider said that would be “his nightmare. He wanted peace, not pomp.” Redford’s wife, Sibylle, daughters Shauna and Amy, and his seven grandchildren will “attend the low-key service to bid farewell to the beloved father and grandfather.” Paul Newman’s family paid their respects to Redford after his death. Newman, who starred alongside him as “Butch Cassidy,” became a close friend of his after the film. Newman’s daughter, Nell, described Redford as a “lovely man” and “quiet philanthropist,” who would often invite her and her family up to his Sundance cabin. The ’70s star named his homestead “Sundance” after his defining 1969 character. He would go on to create the Sundance Film Festival in 1978, which would see a number of notable films get their debut, such as The Usual Suspects and Whiplash.

Read it at RadarOnline

Trending Now