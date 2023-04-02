SNL’s Trump Reveals Master Plan to Capitalize on Indictment

Less than 72 hours before Donald Trump is reportedly scheduled to turn himself into the Manhattan DA’s office following his historic indictment, Saturday Night Live’s Trump (James Austin Johnson) opened the show’s April Fools’ Day episode by pushing one last money grab on his unsuspecting supporters: A bangers-only album of covers.

“Some are saying I’m going to use this indictment to rile up my base so that they give me more money,” he explained. “Not true. Not true. I don’t want anything from my base except their love, their votes, perhaps their money, and I need their money more than ever.”

Inspired by the success of “Justice for All,” a song credited to Trump and The J6 Prison Choir, he offered a sneak peek into what listeners can expect from his collection of Greatest Hits, “Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund,” a.k.a. ”Trump Bopz.”

“Wow, what a deal,” marveled Johnson’s Trump. “Just 30 classic covers — all horrible—sung by your favorite president.” Among the tunes he performed were The Black Crowe’s “Hard to Handle” and Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic,” because, “Isn’t it ironic that the first time I actually pay someone, they try to send me to jail?”

Trump was joined by special guests including Don King (Kenan Thompson), with whom he performed a moving rendition of “Islands in the Stream,” and the former president’s “most loyal supporter—I wish he’d go away—he’s my Kendall Roy” Donald Trump, Jr. (Mikey Day), who rocked out with his dad to “Boy's a Liar Pt. 2.”

“Manhattan, I’ll see you on Tuesday,” Trump promised. “Will be wild.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.