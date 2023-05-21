Soccer Stadium Stampede in El Salvador Leaves 12 Dead, 90 Injured
TRAGIC
A soccer match in El Salvador turned deadly on Saturday when hundreds of people stormed their way toward a stadium entrance, leaving 12 dead and about 90 people injured. The stampede occurred about 20 minutes into the Alianza Fútbol Club vs. Club Deportivo FAS game when commentators noticed a disturbance in the stands as the teams were tied, according to The New York Times. Authorities said that Wi-Fi issues at Cuscatlán Stadium, located in San Salvador, may have been responsible, leaving officials unable to scan hundreds of attendee tickets. “Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc,” El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele wrote on Twitter. “Whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished.”