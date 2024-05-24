Sofia Richie Grainge Introduces Her Baby Girl: ‘Best Day of My Life’
CALL HER MOM
Sofia Richie Grainge officially became a mom this week. The 25-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, she announced in an Instagram post on Friday. Her daughter, Eloise Samantha Grange, was born on May 20, she shared. Richie posted a close-up black-and-white photo of her and Grainge’s hands cupping little Eloise’s feet. “Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍,” she wrote. Richie revealed her pregnancy in January when she posted her gender reveal video on TikTok: in it, her husband fires a stream of pink confetti and powder out of a popper, eliciting an excited scream from Richie, who then goes running around the yard. Later she told Vogue, “We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.” Grainge and Richie were married in April 2023.