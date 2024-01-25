Sofia Richie Grainge Reveals Secret Pregnancy
IT’S A GIRL!
Influencer and model Sofia Richie Grainge announced that she is pregnant with a baby girl, according to a new profile in Vogue. While the due date for Richie Grainge and her husband Elliot Grainge’s first child is unclear, the baby is expected to be a Gemini. The couple were married in April, and have been casually trying for a baby ever since. Richie Grainge, who has 10.9 million followers on Instagram and 3.9 million followers on TikTok said that she plans to keep her child’s life private. “I want my child to be a child, I’m not going to publicize my child on Instagram,” she told Variety. The influencer said that amid all the pregnancy secrecy, she’d pulled back on social media, and didn’t want to announce anything until she’d passed the 21-week mark. “I’m looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I’ve been going through the last six months. I can’t wait to open that door back up,” she said. Her sister, Nicole Richie has not commented on the announcement, but reshared photos from the Vogue photoshoot to her Instagram story.