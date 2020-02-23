South Korea Raises Coronavirus Alert to Highest Level, More Than 130 Cases Confirmed in Italy

Read it at Reuters
South Korea’s president has put the country on “red alert” after a surge in coronavirus cases which are tied to church services. Officials in that country have logged 169 new infections over the weekend, bringing the total to 602. Italy on Sunday confirmed at least 132 cases in the north of the country as officials put several towns on lockdown to stem the spread of the disease. In China, health officals confirmed 648 new infections with just 18 outside Hubei province. Globally, more than 78,000 people have tested positive for the virus.