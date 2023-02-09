Southwest Exec Admits to Senate ‘We Messed Up’ During Holiday Travel Nightmare
OUR BAD
Following Southwest Airlines’ December travel meltdown—with over 16,700 flights canceled — the company’s chief operating officer appeared before a Senate panel Thursday to apologize for the disaster, admitting the airline did not have “enough winter operational resilience.” The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association also testified that the company ignored serious warning signs leading up to the disastrous end-of-year travel season. Southwest Airlines isn’t the only one facing the Senate’s ire— panel chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) also went after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Department of Transportation, claiming there was a failure to crack down on airlines during the crisis. The panel will continue to hear testimony and focus on recommendations for preventative policies moving forward.