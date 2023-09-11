Spike Lee Scorches Film Critics Over ‘Do the Right Thing’

Read it at Variety
Spike Lee had some choice words for a few movie critics—and praise for the late Roger Ebert—while accepting an award at the Toronto International Film Festival. “Your husband got behind me when those mother f***kers in the press were saying that Do the Right Thing was going to incite Black people to riot—that this film should not be shown in the United States,” Lee said as he accepted the honor from Ebert’s widow. Lee singled out David Denby and Joe Klein for scorn for essentially telling readers they should “hope to God that this doesn’t open in your neighborhood.”