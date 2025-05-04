Media

Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Response to Trump’s ‘Flattery’

WE’LL SEE ABOUT THAT

The sports commentator said Trump’s remark gave him a clearer head about potentially running for president in 2028.

Stephen A. Smith said he was completely stunned to hear President Donald Trump “endorsing” him as a potential 2028 presidential candidate earlier this week.

In a Sunday morning interview on CNN‘s The State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Smith added, “I was aghast, to be quite honest with you.”

Smith went on to say he hadn’t been “looking for any kind of endorsement from anybody, especially him.” Still, Smith said he “appreciated” getting “a bit of flattery [from] the man who holds the highest office in the land.”

Speculation has mounted over Smith’s political prospects amid reports of a leadership crisis in the Democratic party. Smith—who teased he’d run for high office as a Democrat—has gained attention for his hot takes on the party’s politics.

Smith told Tapper that he won’t rule out the possibility of a 2028, despite not having a political background. Smith said he’d like to see a radical overhaul of the Democratic party first.

“If I had to run it would be as a Democrat, but I’m not happy with the Democratic Party [as it’s] presently constructed,” Smith said. “It would pretty much need to be purged in order for me to assume that I would want to be associated with them.”

