Stephen Colbert is deeply disturbed by President Trump’s decision to bomb multiple nuclear sites in Iran on Saturday. Colbert wasn’t just upset by the action itself, done without any approval from Congress, but by Trump’s apparent reasoning behind the attacks.

Colbert quoted a Washington Post article explaining how Trump chose to bomb Iran not due to any compelling intelligence given to him, but due to “a feeling” he had.

Colbert replied, “If you are making a decision that could endanger the lives of American troops and civilians... Help me out, legal scholars, what does that require?”

He showed a clip of the band Boston singing the chorus of their song “More Than a Feeling.”

Colbert noted the sense of déjà vu he feels about the whole situation, given that he was one of the most prominent comedians of the 2000s criticizing the invasion of Iraq.

“And remember, this isn’t America’s first military industrial rodeo,” Colbert said. “I’ve been making jokes about whether or not we should be going to war in the Middle East for 22 years.”

“But I will say this about the Bush administration: at least they respected us enough to lie to us,” Colbert said.

“Apparently the Trump administration does not give a damn what we think,” Colbert noted. “They’re not presenting any evidence. Come on, guys. At least scare us a little.”

Colbert reminded audiences of the years of propaganda from the Bush administration in favor of invading Iraq, and compared it to the week and a half of effort the Trump administration’s put into selling us on invading Iran.

“I miss the days when Colin Powell went to the U.N. Security Council and passionately waved a tube of country-time lemonade powder,” Colbert joked.

Colbert continued, “I mean, Trump should be out there telling us that Iran is hiding 50 tons of mustard gas on a turkey farm, or 50 tons of mustard turkey on a gas farm, or human-animal hybrids, or anything."