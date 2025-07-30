Stephen Colbert Mocks ‘Elderly’ Donald Trump’s Tax Payer-Funded Golf Trip

Stephen Colbert believes he knows the real reason for Donald Trump’s trip to Scotland over the weekend.

Trump’s press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer may have gotten the most press attention, but Colbert argued the opening of his new golf course was Trump’s main focus.

“Trump spent the last few days over in Scotland,” Colbert said in his Tuesday monologue. “The stated purpose was to negotiate trade (golf) over his (golf) tariffs with the European (golf), because he went there to play golf.”

Colbert told viewers bluntly, “He spent your tax dollars to open his new course in Aberdeen.”

Colbert continued, “It’s the third golf course for Trump in Scotland, which he sort of explained.”

He showed a clip of Trump telling the crowd at the course’s opening, “We have the first course which we call the old course, and the second course which we call the new course, because that’s the best way to describe... Anything else gets too complicated.”

Breaking into a Trump impression, Colbert joked, “The new course is the second course, and the old course is the first course, and I don’t talk about Jeffrey Epstein’s inner course. Oops, did it again.”

“But it wasn’t just golf on the trip,” Colbert added. “There was also cart. Specifically, Trump debuted a new armored golf cart.”

He showed a picture of the cart, and noted, “Obviously, we need to protect the president, but armored golf cart is such a strange combination of tough and elderly.”

“It reminds me of The Dark Knight when Christopher Nolan introduced the Bat Rascal," Colbert said, showing a photoshopped picture of an elderly Batman on a Rascal mobility scooter.