Stephen Colbert may not like how CBS is ending his show, but he’s grateful they’ve let him share President Trump’s feces-filled A.I. post uncensored.

In response to the “No Kings” rallies Saturday, Trump posted an A.I. video of himself wearing a crown, flying over the protests in a fighter jet labeled “King Trump,” and dropping large quantities of excrement over them.

“There it is: King Trump crapping on America,” Colbert said. “Which is insane, though I will grant: factually accurate.”

The fighter jet flown by President Donald Trump in his AI-generated clip was emblazoned with the gold text, “King Trump.” Truth Social

“I want to take a second here to thank CBS for letting us show that video on television,” Colbert added.

He explained, “Some networks are not showing that video because it’s so disturbing. There’s rational reasons to not show that video, but I think we’re way beyond rationality at this point.”

“So thank you, CBS. Thank you,” Colbert said.

Colbert was the only late-night host Monday to address Trump’s video in depth. Seth Meyers and Jon Stewart didn’t cover it in their monologues, while Jimmy Fallon briefly mentioned it but didn’t show the clip.

Colbert’s thanking of CBS comes three months after Colbert announced to viewers that CBS had fired him, albeit with nearly a year’s notice. Not only is Colbert leaving in May 2026, but the Late Show itself is ending for good.

Colbert bashed Trump’s A.I. post further, telling viewers, “This video was vile and violent and only proves the point of the ‘No Kings’ march even more.”

He added, “What decent democratic leader would ever post a video of themselves on peaceful protesters? [Trump] is a one-man hate march.”

Colbert joked, “Does [Trump] have a late-night show we can cancel?”

Colbert also mocked House Speaker Mike Johnson for his defense of Trump’s video.

“You’d have to be an absolute idiot and a moral reprobate to defend it,” Colbert said, before showing a clip of Johnson defending the video.

Johnson said at a press conference Monday, “[Trump] is using satire to make a point.”

“Oh, yes,” replied Colbert. “My friends, ‘tis not but satire, much like Jonathan Swift’s classic essay skewering the British treatment of Ireland’s poor: A Modest Poop-osal.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert making fun of Santos and Mike Johnson. CBS

Colbert threw in one more joke about the video later in his monologue, when he was covering Trump’s pardon of disgraced former congressman George Santos on Friday.