Stephen Colbert Uncovers Secret Message in Trump’s F-Bomb Outburst

Stephen Colbert was at first confused by Trump’s recent comments about the ongoing hostility between Iran and Israel, but on further inspection he thinks he’s figured out what the president was really saying.

“So, war over, maybe?” Colbert said in his Tuesday monologue.

He explained further, “Because right up until Trump’s deadline, Israel and Iran kept bombing each other. Then after the deadline, Israel accused Iran of breaking the ceasefire and threatened to retaliate."

“Trump was asked about the fragile state of the ceasefire this morning on the White House lawn,” Colbert said, and showed a clip of Trump insulting both countries in his response:

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing,” Trump said.

“Wow,” Colbert said, “He is so mad... Or so projecting.”

Going into a Trump impression, Colbert joked, “They don’t know, they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing. ... They’re starting to wonder if they even wanted all of this.”

Colbert’s Trump impression continued: “Sure, they like the attention, but the job itself f---ing sucks.”

Colbert’s interpretation, that Trump’s secretly miserable in the White House and doesn’t know what he’s doing, is one he’s brought up a lot throughout Trump’s second term.

Most recently Colbert noted Trump’s declining talent for demeaning nicknames, arguing it was a sign of either his growing incompetence or his growing dispassion for his job.