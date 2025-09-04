Stephen Miller has lashed out at Late Show host Stephen Colbert, calling him a ”slimeball”.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday night, the senior adviser to President Donald Trump railed against Colbert and his fellow late show hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, and their continued opposition to the Trump administration.

“Stephen Colbert is a slimeball. The guy’s disgusting,” Miller told host Sean Hannity.

Stephen Colbert has long been critical of President Donald Trump, not backing down after CBS canceled his show in a move many decried as politically motivated. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

He continued, “He has no talent, he is not liked. Obviously, he was fired for a reason. He is just a sleazy, disgusting, smarmy guy.”

Miller added, “It takes a lot to make me really despise somebody,” before backtracking and saying, “Maybe it doesn’t, I don’t know. But Colbert is really a horrible person.”

Miller was responding to Colbert’s monologue about the rumors that flooded social media over Labor Day weekend that the president had died.

When Colbert told his audience that “Donald Trump is very much alive,” the crowd responded by booing. Colbert chastised them, saying, through a smile, “We like our presidents alive.”

Hannity and Miller both took offense, with Hannity claiming that Colbert was undoubtedly looking for that exact response from his audience.

Trump dropped out of the public eye over Labor Day weekend, only appearing briefly in photographs on his way to a golf course. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Hannity also argued that Kimmel, who likened Trump to Dracula in that he’ll live forever, “knows his show is officially on cancellation watch” and is “doubling down on his Trump hatred” in an effort to get views.

Colbert’s Late Show was canceled last month, and will air its final show in May 2026. The move came after CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settled a $16 million lawsuit with the Trump administration, something Colbert described as a “big fat bribe” on his show.

Despite the fact that Colbert talks about politicians for a living, Hannity complained that there was “no human being alive who lives rent-free in more people’s heads than Donald J. Trump.”

Hannity also criticized the media at large, declaring journalism dead and adding that the “legacy media mob” doesn’t realize that fact.

Sean Hannity, who has worked for Fox News since the network was established in 1996, decried legacy media and declared that it was dying. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Legacy media is dead and has lost all influence because Donald Trump has forever tattooed the words ‘fake’ and ’news’ right into their foreheads. They will never regain the trust of the American people, nor should they, and no matter how hard they try, they are not going to recover,” Hannity said.