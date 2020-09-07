Nike Has All The Loungewear You Need, and It’s All on Sale
This Labor Day is going to look a little different. Instead of opting for a bathing suit by the pool, I’m likely going to be hanging at home, in a pair of sweatpants. Nike, which makes excellent athletic wear as well as loungewear, is having a big Labor Day Sale, where you can save up to 40% off. To help you parse through and get the loungewear you need, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items, on sale now.
Tech Fleece Joggers: These are some of my favorite sweatpants. They say fleece, but they are super lightweight, and tailored so you don’t look all lumpy. Plus, they have extra secure pockets to hold your belongings.
Tech Fleece Joggers
Down From $110
Heavyweight Fleece: Whether you want to pair this with the sweatpants above for a perfect groutfit (all-grey-outfit) or just get it separate, this is one of the coolest sweatshirts I’ve seen. It has a retro look that’s timeless.
Heavyweight Fleece
Down From $95
Joyride Run Flyknit: Engineered with tiny foam beads, these shoes conform to your foot with each step to ensure a smooth ride. Plus, they look super cool while doing it.
Joyride Run Flyknit
Down From $180
Tempo Running Shorts: If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of these days, it’s shorts. These running shorts deliver a classic fit with sweat wicking technology, along with an elastic waistband so you can easily adjust your fit.
Tempo Running Shorts
Down From $30
