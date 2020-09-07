Nike Has All The Loungewear You Need, and It’s All on Sale

CHEAT SHEET
    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nike

    This Labor Day is going to look a little different. Instead of opting for a bathing suit by the pool, I’m likely going to be hanging at home, in a pair of sweatpants. Nike, which makes excellent athletic wear as well as loungewear, is having a big Labor Day Sale, where you can save up to 40% off. To help you parse through and get the loungewear you need, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items, on sale now. 

    Tech Fleece Joggers: These are some of my favorite sweatpants. They say fleece, but they are super lightweight, and tailored so you don’t look all lumpy. Plus, they have extra secure pockets to hold your belongings. 

    Tech Fleece Joggers

    Down From $110

    Buy on Nike$88

    Heavyweight Fleece: Whether you want to pair this with the sweatpants above for a perfect groutfit (all-grey-outfit) or just get it separate, this is one of the coolest sweatshirts I’ve seen. It has a retro look that’s timeless. 

    Heavyweight Fleece

    Down From $95

    Buy on Nike$66

    Joyride Run Flyknit: Engineered with tiny foam beads, these shoes conform to your foot with each step to ensure a smooth ride. Plus, they look super cool while doing it. 

    Joyride Run Flyknit

    Down From $180

    Buy on Nike$117

    Tempo Running Shorts: If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of these days, it’s shorts. These running shorts deliver a classic fit with sweat wicking technology, along with an elastic waistband so you can easily adjust your fit.

     

    Tempo Running Shorts

    Down From $30

    Buy on Nike$23

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals.  If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.