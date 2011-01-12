Stocks Finish at Multi-Year Highs

CHEAT SHEET
American financial markets across the board rallied Wednesday, finishing at multi-year highs. Led by jumps in JPMorgan Chase stock, the Dow added 83 points to close at its highest level since September 2008. The S&P 500 added 11 points and the Nasdaq added 23 points, closing at its highest level in three years. The rally followed good news from overseas, after Portugal successfully auctioned off its government debt. Other stabilizing news from Japan, Germany, Spain, and elsewhere helped to reassure the markets.