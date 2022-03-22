Stormy Daniels Ordered to Pay Trump $300K
FINISHED
A federal appeals court has put an end once and for all to Stormy Daniels’ defamation fight against Donald Trump, ordering her to pay up nearly $300,000 in attorneys fees to the twice-impeached former president. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court’s ruling rejecting Daniels’ lawsuit late Monday, capping a lengthy legal battle over her claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 while Melania was pregnant. The court said it had no jurisdiction after Daniels missed a 30-day deadline to file her appeal. Trump used the opportunity to take a jab at the porn star, issuing a statement that said, “I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to.” He called her defamation lawsuit—filed after he called her a liar and accused her of a “con job”—a “political stunt.” “The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me,” he wrote.