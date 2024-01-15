Stormy Daniels Says She’s Testifying in Trump Hush Money Case
‘NEXT-LEVEL CRAZY’
Adult film star Stormy Daniels said on Sunday that she expects to testify in Donald Trump’s upcoming trial on state criminal charges over the former president’s role in a scheme to pay off Daniels during the 2016 presidential race. “Obviously, things have been next-level crazy, since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March—obviously, that can change any moment—in the hush money case,” Daniels declared on her podcast this weekend. The trial is currently scheduled to begin on March 25, close to a year after Trump was first indicted on allegations he fraudulently reimbursed his attorney for paying Daniels $130,000 to stay quiet about an extramarital affair with Trump. The ex-president was indicted on 34 felony falsification of business records charges by a New York grand jury and has since seen an additional 57 counts filed against him in three more criminal cases. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations in the four cases.