‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong Heads to Broadway for ‘An Enemy of the People’
STAR POWER
Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in hit HBO drama Succession, will take on another intriguing character when he stars as Dr. Thomas Stockmann in a Broadway production of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, slated for early 2024. Strong’s involvement was announced Friday; the production will be a new adaptation by Amy Herzog, directed by Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold. It will mark one of Strong’s first major roles since bidding farewell to Kendall after the fourth and final season of Succession completes its run later this month. An Enemy of the People, which Ibsen wrote in 1882, follows the fallout after Strong’s character, Dr. Stockmann, claims that a town’s water supply may be contaminated by bacteria, leading to his vilification by those who believe the publicizing of the claim could lead to the town’s ruin. Despite the fervor whipped up against him, Stockmann resolutely stands by what he says.