Supreme Court Allows Idaho to Enforce Near-Total Abortion Ban
Idaho is allowed to enforce its near-total abortion ban for now, the Supreme Court decided Friday, agreeing to hear an appeal in April. The court allowed aspects of the law decried by the Justice Department to go into effect, specifically the provision that calls for penalizing doctors who perform the procedure in emergency circumstances. The abortion law was enacted in 2020 and put into effect after the fall of Roe v. Wade. The Justice Department sued Idaho over the ban, prompting a federal judge to halt some provisions of the law. Now the state is able to enforce the full law ahead of a court decision on whether certain aspects may be in arrears of federal law.