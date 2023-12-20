Suspect Arrested in Murder of Connecticut News Anchor’s Mom
IN COLD BLOOD
A murder suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 20 Vermont murder of Claudia Voigt, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Shawn Conlon, 44, was arrested at a hotel in Groton, Connecticut, after a medical examiner found signs in April that Voight, the mother of NBC Connecticut anchor Heidi Voight, had been strangled. NBC Connecticut reported that Vermont State Police acquired an arrest warrant on Monday and requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to find and catch Conlon. He now faces a second-degree homicide charge. The story was widely covered after Heidi, who had initially said that her mom’s death was due to a medical incident, posted on Facebook on July 31, revealing that Claudia was murdered.