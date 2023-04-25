Taliban Kills ISIS ‘Mastermind’ Behind Kabul Airport Attack: Report
TAKEN OUT
The ISIS leader said to have been the “mastermind” behind the horrific bombings at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed over 170 people—including 13 U.S. troops—in 2021 was killed earlier this month by the Taliban, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing defense officials. Some of the first people to learn the news were the families of the U.S. service members killed in the summertime attack, the Times reported. The bombings rocked Kabul as chaos engulfed the city, which was undergoing mass evacuations as the Taliban took over the capital just after the U.S. announced it was pulling all troops out of the country. Authorities are yet to release the name of the ISIS leader, but the Times reported he was killed sometime in early April during a Taliban operation in Afghanistan. No other details about the leader’s death—and why there was a delay for U.S. authorities to confirm it—were immediately released.