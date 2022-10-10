Tampa Bay Lightning Player Suspended After Tweet Alleges Sexual Abuse
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole was suspended Sunday night after anonymous allegations of sexual grooming and assault were posted to Twitter, the Lightning said in a statement. The tweet, posted Friday, alleged that Cole sexually abused a woman when she was a minor. The Lightning said they would fully cooperate with the NHL in its investigation and suspend Cole until further details could be gathered. “Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. “No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time.” Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the investigation to AP and said the league was unaware of the allegations until they were posted to social media. In a statement, Cole’s agent, Kevin Magnuson, said he denies the claims.“I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously,” Cole said. “I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded.”