Cops Say Dad Killed Wife and Shot Kid, 5, in Murder-Suicide
‘HORRIBLE THING’
A 5-year-old girl outside Tampa, Florida, was injured and both of her parents killed on Tuesday night after her father gunned down his wife before taking his own life, police said Wednesday. The family’s names were not released, but Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco described the scene as a traumatic ordeal for the child, who didn’t even notice she’d been shot in the arm amid the chaos. “They said she didn’t even realize she was shot,” Nocco said, saying she told deputies after running outside her house, “‘My daddy is upstairs, he’s inside the master bathroom and I heard a big bang.’” The father, who was arrested in August on a domestic battery charge, was found dead upstairs with a handgun next to him, Nocco said. “This man, he killed his wife, he shot his daughter, he left his daughter in a world without any parents,” Nocco said. “This is the horrible thing we have to live with.”