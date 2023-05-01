Serial Killer Who Terrorized Tampa Strikes Deal to Avoid Death Sentence
‘GOING TO SUFFER’
The infamous Seminole Heights serial killer who terrorized Tampa in the fall of 2017—randomly shooting four people dead on the street—has taken a plea deal, ensuring he can’t be sentenced to death. Howell Donaldson III, 30, will instead spend his life behind bars without the possibility of parole for killing four strangers in separate incidents. Prosecutors told the Tampa Bay Times their case against Donaldson was “very strong,” but they struck the deal because the victims’ families were “mentally drained and exhausted,” just wanting the case over with. Kenny Hoffa, whose 32-year-old daughter was killed, addressed Donaldson in court Monday, conceding he initially wanted “them to stick a needle” in Donaldson’s arm, but he had a change of heart. “I thought that is no way for you to go,” he said. “Because we are all suffering every day. And now you are going to suffer just like we do.”