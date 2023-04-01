Son of Murdered Florida Woman Found in Alligator’s Mouth

CHEAT SHEET
A 2-year-old boy missing since his mother was murdered was found Friday in an alligator’s mouth—and his father is under arrest for both deaths. Police did not say whether they believe Taylen Mosley died before or after he ended up in the St. Petersburg lake. “We were able to retrieve Taylen’s body intact,” Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. Taylen’s mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found stabbed to death at home on Wednesday, and her little boy was nowhere to be found. Thomas Mosley, 21, will be charged with first-degree murder.