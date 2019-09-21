CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift Cancels Performance at Melbourne Cup Horse Race Under Pressure From Animal Rights Activists
Taylor Swift has bowed to pressure from Australian animal rights activists and cancelled her Nov. 5 performance at the Melbourne Cup horse race. The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses, which has called for a boycott of the event under the #NupToTheCup hashtag, used the well known singer’s love of cats to convince her not to headline the event, citing a number of horse deaths tied to the race. “Taylor Swift has put money before compassion by agreeing to perform at the 2019 Melbourne Cup. An event where at least 6 horses have been KILLED over the past 6 years,” the group wrote in a Facebook post. “If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable.” Swift cited a change to her Asian tour schedule as the official reason for skipping the show.