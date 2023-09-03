Team USA Loses Stunner to Lithuania in FIBA World Cup
TOUGH GAME
Team USA’s FIBA World Cup winning streak ended on Sunday when they were defeated by big-time underdog Lithuania, 110-104. Despite a 35-point performance from guard Anthony Edwards—who was a one-man show on USA’s lackluster offense Sunday—the 14.5-point favorites had a disastrous first quarter and were ultimately unable to claw their way back against their European foes. But all things considered, it was a low-stakes game. Team USA's basketball squad was still a shoo-in to make the knockout stage, but will now be seeded at No. 2 rather than No. 1 in their group. Additionally, despite the loss, the Americans still qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Even so, it was a shocking loss for the heavy favorites, who were outshot and out-rebounded by a team they were expected to breeze past.