CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Team USA Loses Stunner to Lithuania in FIBA World Cup

    TOUGH GAME

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Anthony Edwards of the U.S. in action with Lithuania's Tadas Sedekerskis.

    Lisa Marie David/Reuters

    Team USA’s FIBA World Cup winning streak ended on Sunday when they were defeated by big-time underdog Lithuania, 110-104. Despite a 35-point performance from guard Anthony Edwards—who was a one-man show on USA’s lackluster offense Sunday—the 14.5-point favorites had a disastrous first quarter and were ultimately unable to claw their way back against their European foes. But all things considered, it was a low-stakes game. Team USA's basketball squad was still a shoo-in to make the knockout stage, but will now be seeded at No. 2 rather than No. 1 in their group. Additionally, despite the loss, the Americans still qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Even so, it was a shocking loss for the heavy favorites, who were outshot and out-rebounded by a team they were expected to breeze past.

    Read it at CBS Sports
    ,